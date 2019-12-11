8 Ways To Spark Some Serious Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon
The Gemini full moon beams in the night sky on Thursday, December 12 (at 12:12 a.m. EST), igniting high-speed connections. Gemini is the sign of the charismatic Twins, and during the next two weeks, the missing piece of your partnership puzzle could manifest, thanks to the full moon in this sign.
As the zodiac's curious communicator, seasonal socializing heats up under the Gemini full moon—and conversations will be lively and stimulating. 'Tis the season to get out and mingle, but no need to travel far. Hometown happenings are Gemini's domain. Support the local arts scene, pop up regularly at your favorite venues, or get involved in a neighborhood charity.
Native Americans called the December full moon the Full Cold Moon because it shines as winter is taking hold and days are at their shortest. The Ojibwe people called it the Big Spirit Moon and believed its purpose was to purify and heal all of Creation. This December 2019, we can keep each other warm, especially under the twinning moonbeams of Gemini!
Here are 8 ways to spark synergy at the December 2019 Gemini full moon:
1. Practice active listening.
Clever Gemini is the wordsmith of the zodiac, and there won't be a shortage of witty banter being exchanged under these moonbeams. Reminder! Pay attention to the other half of the communication equation: listening. When you actively take in what another person is articulating, you create a space for sharing. HOW you listen matters too. You can be a clear channel or one that's cluttered with judgment. (May we suggest the former?) For example, "I already know what they're gonna say, so why don't I finish their sentence?" is NOT a practice of active listening. Challenge yourself to pause for a (slightly uncomfortable) amount of time before responding. For all you know, the best line may still be coming.
Since Gemini rules the hands, don't be shy about gesticulating, either. Be direct about clearing up any misunderstandings. Sit people down and ask thoughtful questions to draw them out. Instead of mentally crafting a response while people talk, give them the opportunity to be seen and heard. We're all familiar with post-conversation exhaustion—what happens when someone has monopolized the entire dialogue. Give what you want to receive: the attentive, thoughtful, engaged, and sincere listening that you desire.
2. Be a mirror for the other person.
Gemini's twinning powers encourage us to mirror back what someone is trying to articulate. After you've listened actively, take it one step further. Repeat their words back to them to confirm that you're on the same page. Not in an awkward parroting way but in the "What I think I hear you saying is [insert the summary of their communication here]. Is that right?" Maybe they'll correct you a little, or maybe they'll just thank you. But it's incredibly validating to feel like someone really "gets" it.
The talkative Twins encourage us all to speak up at the Gemini full moon—voicing what's on our mind and in our hearts. Geminis were born in conversation with another, which is why they're so sensitive to verbal nuances. Between two people, there could be some interesting declarations and confessions—and yes, a few misunderstandings, alas. Because Gemini is ruled by the messenger planet Mercury, so you could also receive intriguing news by email, phone, or text. Got a question or query? Carpe DM, and send that note!
3. Partner up and prosper.
Two is everyone's magic number at this synergistic full moon, so collaborate with someone whose skills complement your own. Gemini knows how to pass the baton, so follow this choreography: Step up. Step back. Repeat. This dynamic duo energy is especially helpful if you've been struggling to get a project off the ground. Perhaps the missing link in the chain is someone you've known for a while. Full moons are the manifesting moment for NEW moons, which always occur half a year earlier. Where are those helpful, in-the-know people who've been buzzing around for the past six months? Find them and talk about making your informal connection an official tag team.
Heads up: This flirty full moon can be titillating, but Gemini's energy is generally more platonic than romantic. That's not to say that love can't spring forth from the friend zone…hey, you never know! A mistletoe moment could spark with someone you've interacted with daily but never thought about THAT way before. That might even be a co-worker, bandmate, or even a partner on an important project. Just avoid the "act first, ask questions later" impulsivity that are classic Gemini AND full moon behavior—especially if blurring lines could bring future drama. Single? Revamp your dating app profiles to reveal as much about your extracurricular interests as your long-term life plans.
4. Channel someone else's "higher self."
Have you ever waited for someone to properly say, "I'm sorry"…only to find yourself holding out forever? And if you DID get some kind of half-baked apology, the experience felt hollow. Well, here's a technique we've tried before, which can help you gain some resolution: Put pen to paper. Relax. Imagine yourself as the person who hurt/betrayed/upset you—and write YOURSELF a letter, as though it's from the offending party. This person may never extend a proper olive branch, but you'll find as you channel their higher self (trust us, it will happen as the words flow), you resolve some of the energetic conflict. It doesn't mean you have to bring this person back into your life, like, ever. You'll just have the satisfaction of experiencing "them" say things like, "I'm sorry I stopped calling. I was insecure and afraid you'd reject me first." You might even find that it doesn't matter who actually wrote those words—but just that they got expressed. (Try our Gemini full moon ritual that embraces this concept.)
5. Embrace your alter ego.
Quirky Gemini is the sign of the alter ego. As it turns out, twinning doesn't necessarily require another person. We are layered, multidimensional beings unto ourselves. When you look within, there's always more "self" to discover. This full moon can give you the courage to reveal a hidden aspect of your identity—or maybe just start embracing it within yourself. For the bolder among us, this lunation can feel like a cosmic coming-out party. Feel free to step out as a totally different version of yourself, which could mean anything from a binary-busting gender reveal to a sophisticated make-under.
6. Revamp your commute.
Transportation is Gemini's domain. Ready to upgrade your commuter style? The perfect car, bike, or mobile accessory could be revealed after months of obsessive research. Are you driving around in a gas guzzler when you could be biking or taking public transportation? Could you shrink your carbon footprint by carpooling or shopping for an electric or hybrid vehicle? If you're veering into eco-Sasquatch terrain, share a ride with a co-worker or friend. Bonus: You might start the day with a great conversation and some laughs.
Maybe you keep things status quo—but shift how you spend your transit time. If you've been zoning out on the train checking social media, why not load a Kindle app onto your phone, listen to new music or a podcast, or even meditate? If you're a car commuter, tune into public radio or an inspiring audiobook. Since Gemini rules the mind, load up on intellectual stimulation. You'll have so much to talk about when you hop out of your ride!
7. Use a strong filter.
This live-out-loud lunation comes with a code orange blurt alert. Information has a way of flying out of your mouth at the Gemini full moon—and gossip can spread like wildfire. Pay attention! Or you might mindlessly reveal something private in a text, email, or post that probably had no business being there. Worse, it might be someone else's personal data that you're spilling like hot tea! You didn't mean to give away secrets, but, oops, you just did. Apply stronger filters to your shares at this full moon—and with conscious effort. Anything you let slip can and probably will circle back to you.
8. Redefine your message.
Master marketer Gemini is a whiz with words and knows how to package profundity into clever, catchy copy. Do you have a business? The Gemini full moon is an excellent day to do a little "brand review," making sure your visuals, colors, text, and materials express a cohesive message—and one that reflects the spirit of whatever it is you do.
Even if you don't own a company, you can still clarify your mission and message at this full moon. Examine the statement you make in the world through every visual presentation of yourself (website, social media, speaking style, etc.). Packaging yourself powerfully is vital to professional success in the digital age. Look back to No. 2 of this list and ask a member of your inner circle to help you understand what energy you project into the world. Ask them what gifts and virtues they see as your strengths…and where you might require a little more polish. You'll better understand how to cultivate your unique "brand identity." Know thyself…and then promote thyself!