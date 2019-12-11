The Gemini full moon beams in the night sky on Thursday, December 12 (at 12:12 a.m. EST), igniting high-speed connections. Gemini is the sign of the charismatic Twins, and during the next two weeks, the missing piece of your partnership puzzle could manifest, thanks to the full moon in this sign.

As the zodiac's curious communicator, seasonal socializing heats up under the Gemini full moon—and conversations will be lively and stimulating. 'Tis the season to get out and mingle, but no need to travel far. Hometown happenings are Gemini's domain. Support the local arts scene, pop up regularly at your favorite venues, or get involved in a neighborhood charity.

Native Americans called the December full moon the Full Cold Moon because it shines as winter is taking hold and days are at their shortest. The Ojibwe people called it the Big Spirit Moon and believed its purpose was to purify and heal all of Creation. This December 2019, we can keep each other warm, especially under the twinning moonbeams of Gemini!