8 Ways Monday's Full Moon in Aquarius Can Free Your Mind
Calling all visionaries, disrupters, and change agents. As the only Aquarius full moon of 2020 beams overhead on August 3, 2020 (at 11:48 a.m. EDT), it's impossible to ignore what's going on around us. Aquarius is the sign of collaborative groups, teams and humanitarian efforts. It evokes love for our communities and the creative impulse to fight for what we believe in.
The Old Farmer's Almanac calls August's full moon the Sturgeon Moon—aptly named since collaborative Aquarian energy helps us flow together like a school of fish. With this energy directing the tide, we can visualize our ideal futures and then connect to the right people who can help us bring the big picture to life. Turn on the searchlight: Those kindred spirits could be revealed within the next two weeks. There will be group victories to celebrate—or a deep desire to find our soul squads.
When in doubt, take the unconventional route! Aquarius is the sign that governs science and technology. Trot out those inventions and give them a beta test. Experiment in the "lab," but not when it comes to pushing people's buttons. The Water Bearer can get nervous under the heat of too much passion, emotion, and one-on-one connection. This is friendly, convivial energy at its best—platonic, playful, and decidedly not romantic. But who cares? Aquarius is irresistibly likable and adorably quirky—making this one of the most liberating lunations of the year:
1. Activate your activism.
Feel like making the world a better place? (Hands raised.) Power-to-the-people Aquarius energy guides us toward activism and humanitarian missions. With karmic Saturn weaving in and out of Aquarius in 2020, people around the globe are already channeling those urges in meaningful ways, like participating in protests, organizing voter registration, and raising money for neighbors who have been economically affected by COVID. No matter where you're called to act, the Aquarius full moon brings a PSA that there is strength in numbers. Go beyond individual effort, looking for organizations, both online and in your community, whose mission you'd like to support. Invite your social network to get in on these meaningful acts. For example, post a link in your social media bios directing people to anti-racism resources.
2. Embrace "belonging" without fitting in.
A unified effort doesn't require uniform behavior. Eccentric Aquarius has a special superpower: Celebrating individuality AND togetherness simultaneously. Do you suppress your opinions out of fear they may be unpopular in a group? Always feel compelled to like the same books, music, and clothes as your friends? The herd mentality is a natural human tendency; it's a survival instinct encoded into our primal brains—and one that's only intensified in the age of #CancelCulture. The Aquarius full moon can create some space for differentiation and discourse.
3. Get weird.
So you secretly believe that aliens inhabit Earth and live among us. You put hot sauce on your dessert. You don't believe in monogamy, but you're certain unicorns exist. The Aquarius full moon urges you to stop hiding the parts of yourself that might be quirky, eccentric, or just not in perfect harmony with the people around you. Because Aquarian energy is all about "live and let live," this full moon is great for authentic sharing—without forcing your ideas on anyone else.
4. Envision a utopian world.
Got a radical idea? Aquarius is the sign of the future and even rules sci-fi. It's the forward-focused mad scientist who envisions a quirky, idealized world—or perhaps one populated by aliens, cyborgs, and a code of radical individualism.
To ring in this full moon, consider what the perfect world would be like if you could create it. What does it look like—and how can you bring a healthy drop of that to your daily life? Maybe it's to the tune of Burning Man, where (in years when festivals are up and running) every day is a costume party and people share their talents, goods, and services without exchanging money.
Browse for books or sites about reforming society—notions like a "gift economy" (check out Lewis Hyde's The Gift) or author/blogger Seth Godin's Linchpin: Are You Indispensable?, which takes a stand for art over cold industrialism. Read the Atlantic's collection of articles on race, published over the magazine's life span (since 1857), including this Ta-Nehisi Coates' essay A Case for Reparations. Or, head to the otherworldly zone that Aquarius loves, and read theories on aliens (no judgment here under this broad-minded moon!), like Bringers of the Dawn: Teachings From the Pleiadians. All you need is a curious, open mind.
5. Take two steps forward, one step back.
Uber-rational Aquarius is a master of emotional objectivity. Where do you have your teeth and claws sunk in so deeply that you can't see the forest for the trees? The Aquarius full moon is a great day to practice the Buddhist principle of nonattachment. Yes, you may want something with every fiber of your being. But do you also understand that if it doesn't happen, you'll still be OK? If you think you can't survive without a person, an outcome, or whatever you're hooked into, this lunar light helps you release that fear. Let go, and the Aquarius full moon will bring a better long-term resolution to your issues.
6. Geek out.
Aquarius rules technology, so circle this full moon for spreading a message through social media and digital platforms. Ready for a job upgrade? The Aquarius full moon prompts you to up your technical know-how. This full moon is a great time to launch an online marketing, crowdfunding, or social networking campaigning, too. Ready, set, go viral!
7. Host a (virtual) workshop.
Idealistic, intellectual Aquarius revels in the realm of cutting-edge ideas. The Aquarius full moon creates the perfect space for a workshop or salon. Since this is the sign governing technology, let go of the idea that gathering people in the virtual space will engender more "Zoom fatigue." If the topic is interesting enough, participants will be engaged. Gather your brain trust for a topic-centered discussion. You might even co-stream a film like Ava DuVernay's 13th or watch a TED Talk to spark the conversation. Who knows? With the Aquarius full moon ruling the skies, the night could end with a plan for the New World Order.
8. Inhale deeply.
As any yogi will attest, there's nothing more centering than a deep inhalation of oxygen—and 2020 has truly revealed what a precious gift it is to simply be able to breathe. Aquarius is an air sign, turning our attention to our inhales and exhales. Stress and trauma can cause shallow breathing, which, in turn intensifies anxiety. When you find yourself in that loop, try the 4-7-8 breathing technique to calm yourself and even get some sleep.