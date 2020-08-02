Calling all visionaries, disrupters, and change agents. As the only Aquarius full moon of 2020 beams overhead on August 3, 2020 (at 11:48 a.m. EDT), it's impossible to ignore what's going on around us. Aquarius is the sign of collaborative groups, teams and humanitarian efforts. It evokes love for our communities and the creative impulse to fight for what we believe in.

The Old Farmer's Almanac calls August's full moon the Sturgeon Moon—aptly named since collaborative Aquarian energy helps us flow together like a school of fish. With this energy directing the tide, we can visualize our ideal futures and then connect to the right people who can help us bring the big picture to life. Turn on the searchlight: Those kindred spirits could be revealed within the next two weeks. There will be group victories to celebrate—or a deep desire to find our soul squads.

When in doubt, take the unconventional route! Aquarius is the sign that governs science and technology. Trot out those inventions and give them a beta test. Experiment in the "lab," but not when it comes to pushing people's buttons. The Water Bearer can get nervous under the heat of too much passion, emotion, and one-on-one connection. This is friendly, convivial energy at its best—platonic, playful, and decidedly not romantic. But who cares? Aquarius is irresistibly likable and adorably quirky—making this one of the most liberating lunations of the year: