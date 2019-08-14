7 Ways To Liberate Yourself During The Full Moon in Aquarius

The Old Farmer's Almanac dubbed August's lunation the Full Sturgeon Moon, because it marked the time of year when these fish were most readily caught in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. Under the "come together" vibes of Aquarius full moon, you'll happily swim with a school of kindred spirits (ideally in an upstream direction)—or find new schools of thought to explore.

With focus and collaboration, you and your tribe have power greater than your numbers. You can achieve whatever you set your collective mind to—so dream big and think different. As Albert Einstein said, "We cannot solve problems with the same thinking we used when we created them."

You say you want a revolution? In activist Aquarius, the full moon reminds us that there's no time to waste on "trivial matters" like what size house you live in or how many Instagram likes your last post got. Not when the planet is having a climate crisis and humanitarian violations are happening daily. This full moon calls for progress and change, the kind that uplifts the underdogs of society. Make some wishes or intentions (see our guide to new and full moon rituals here) and get the movement underway.