How Tonight's Rare Super Pink Moon In Libra Can Open Your Heart & Mind
The Full Pink Moon that arrives at 10:35 p.m. EDT the night of Tuesday, April 7, is the second full supermoon of 2020 (the first was in Virgo on March 9). A supermoon sits at the closest possible proximity (perigee) to Earth.
Keep in mind that this lunation won't necessarily look bigger or brighter in the sky (though on a metaphysical level, its influence could be stronger). It also won't look pink. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, full moon names historically were used to track the seasons. April's full moon is called pink after one of spring's early flowers, creeping phlox. Other April full moon names include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.
Here are six ways to embrace the power of "we" with the collaborative energy of the 2020 Libra Full Moon:
1. Join a Justice League.
The scales of justice are the Libra motif, and this full moon shines a bright beam on bias, discrimination, or anything that's just plain unfair. Speak out and contribute to a social cause. Is someone being overlooked in your neighborhood, school, or within your family? How can you support the elderly—who are at risk from the year's pandemic—with tasks that might bring them out of the house, such as grocery shopping or errands? Would you like to see your work culture be more inclusive? Are animals being mistreated in your area?
Channel the Libra energy of the "peaceful warrior" and do something to help right the wrong. Whether you're donating time or money doesn't matter. A social media campaign can raise awareness and inspire others who do have the means to put some funds behind an important initiative.
2. Define your relationships.
Are you in or are you out? Libra marks the halfway point around the zodiac wheel, the turning point where the astrological energy shifts from "me" to "we." Near the 2020 Libra full moon, you may feel dissatisfied by relationships that aren't reflecting your values, whether they're dating situations or professional collaborations. Start hashing it out: Can you align on the things that are most important to you—or are your outlooks just too different? If you're paired up on a project, what is each person's respective role, and how will you share the profits and glory? You might need to reconfigure the workload to accommodate for social distancing and other changing circumstances, such as work-from-home mandates. Fortunately, Libra is the zodiac's diplomat, and this full moon will lend a hand in keeping negotiations peaceful. What would the ideal win-win look like to each of you? Talk through different scenarios. Then, put it in writing!
3. Attract your opposite at the 2020 Libra Full Moon.
Still searching for your "missing puzzle piece"? While common ground is a beautiful bonding agent, try beaming your searchlight a little further near this supermoon. Libra, the great balancer, knows that opposites attract. Complementary skill sets can make for a total dream team, even if your head-scratching matchup makes little sense on paper. In truth, unlikely pairings can be the greatest win-win combinations. If you're stuck in a rut, don't autopilot into dialing a BFF or your "work wife" for an assist. Step outside of your comfort zone instead! It may be far more productive (not to mention inspiring) to reach out to someone new—especially if they've conquered the very dragon you're trying to slay. Artistes, team up with the engineers; mathematicians, seek someone who understands the metaphysical realm. Your powerful pairing could deliver the best of both worlds!
4. Explore your sense of style.
Luxe-loving Libra is ruled by Venus, planet of beauty, fashion, and the arts. Image may not be everything, but Libra knows the powerful impact great style can have. Let the 2020 Libra full moon teach you how to speak a strong visual language. Have you always wanted to dye your hair baby pink or try a platinum bob? Now is the time to experiment with new hair, makeup, fashion, and skin care from the comfort (and privacy!) of your own home.
5. Practice peaceful communication.
As our old-school Aries uncle Sami once said, tapping his fork on the rim of his plate for emphasis, "If you can't fight with someone, you can't love them," meaning sometimes, you've gotta shout it out to reach a compromise. But what's the difference between hotheaded screaming and productive conflict resolution? We believe it's the intention behind your "fight." If both parties, in their hearts, truly want to reach a win-win solution, then all the fighting words will come out in the wash. But if you're digging in your heels just to win a power struggle, there will be no peace. As Libra Gandhi said, "Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress." (He also warned us that "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind." You can still respect the other person's right to their principles, even if you disagree with them.
If you find yourself locking horns with loved ones regularly, the 2020 Libra full moon is the time to learn the fine art of anger management. Learning to disagree without disrespecting the other party is a lost art form in this age of Twitter wars. But sometimes, even the most diplomatic, and well-crafted reaction only opens Pandora's box and further inflames the conflict. Rise above a power struggle and search for common ground. That may be the path to peace during this supermoon.
6. Strive for balance at home.
As above, so below; as within, so without. At the 2020 Libra full moon, check your habits at home. Where has balance gone awry? Has your once-calm oasis turned into a noisy, cluttered hub? Tear a page from organizational savant (and surprise, surprise, Libra) Marie Kondo's tidying bible and bring some serenity back to your sanctuary. By now, you've probably heard at least 50 friends bragging about their release of things that no longer "spark joy." Whether you want to do a full-on minimalist purge or just tackle one communal area, let the Libra full moon get your cleanup mission in motion. But don't forget the aesthetic element, yes even when it comes to organizing closets and drawers.