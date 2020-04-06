The Full Pink Moon that arrives at 10:35 p.m. EDT the night of Tuesday, April 7, is the second full supermoon of 2020 (the first was in Virgo on March 9). A supermoon sits at the closest possible proximity (perigee) to Earth.

Keep in mind that this lunation won't necessarily look bigger or brighter in the sky (though on a metaphysical level, its influence could be stronger). It also won't look pink. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, full moon names historically were used to track the seasons. April's full moon is called pink after one of spring's early flowers, creeping phlox. Other April full moon names include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

Here are six ways to embrace the power of "we" with the collaborative energy of the 2020 Libra Full Moon: