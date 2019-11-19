Friendsgiving is Thanksgiving's chill, more relaxed cousin—a relatively new festivity that's all about eating, drinking, and catching up with friends before we all part ways and dive into holiday season formalities.

As Vox editor Nisha Chittal recently declared in an article that asked "Did Millennials Kill the Dinner Party?" (the answer: no), dining with friends looks a little different from how it used to. "The cornbread might get a little burned; some people might have to sit on the floor," she writes. "But the important thing is getting together with friends and enjoying each other's company—not stressing out about tablescapes and etiquette."

Friendsgiving is the perfect example of this decidedly less stressful way of entertaining. It's an excuse to wear cozy clothes, try out some new recipes that may or may not make the cut for November 28, and share why you're grateful for your chosen family. If you're the lucky host this year, here are some fun ideas for prepping your space for the occasion: