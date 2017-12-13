mindbodygreen

Close banner
Parenting

This Is How The French Deal With Cellphone Addiction

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
This Is How The French Deal With Cellphone Addiction

Photo by Lumina

December 13, 2017

Over in France, study hall is about to get a lot more productive. The country's education minister, Jean-Michel Blanque, just announced a ban on cellphone use in all primary, junior, and middle schools, which span until children are 15 years old.

He explained the decision to a French news publication, Local, in saying, "These days, the children don’t play at break time anymore. They are just all in front of their smartphones, and from an educational point of view, that’s a problem."

The ban, which will go into effect in September 2018, will prohibit kids from using phones in classrooms or at breaks, lunchtimes, or between lessons. It's unclear how schools will enforce the rule, though (mentions of a giant lock box are being thrown around), and many parents are asking how feasible it is.

Logistics aside, Blanque sees the ban as a way to protect the mental health of students in an age when 93 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds in France own a mobile phone. He also hopes it will cut down on cyberbullying. Technology and social media continue to contribute to our stress, depression, and anxiety, and mbg forecasted a shift away from mindless phone use in our 2018 wellness trends. This news only reinforces the fact that communities worldwide are beginning to forge healthier relationships with technology.

France is proving a global trendsetter out of the classroom too. Check out the major progress they're making in the sustainability space.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Parenting

A Psychologist On Helping Your Kids Deal With Disappointment Right Now

Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., C.N.S.
A Psychologist On Helping Your Kids Deal With Disappointment Right Now
Parenting

This Pro-Athlete Says To Stop Asking Boys What Kind Of Man They Want To Be

Richie Crowley
This Pro-Athlete Says To Stop Asking Boys What Kind Of Man They Want To Be
$49.99

How To Live Mindfully In The Digital Age

With Leslie Carr, PsyD
How To Live Mindfully In The Digital Age
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/france-bans-cell-phones-from-schools

Your article and new folder have been saved!