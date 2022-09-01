Especially if you follow a plant-based diet you may be regularly using chickpeas to throw into salads, roast with an array of delicious seasonings, or whip up into a hummus. But did you know that chickpeas also contain tryptophan, and well as vitamin B6 and magnesium—three nutrients that help support a good night of sleep?

“The other important role of this B vitamin? It helps make the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin. Including foods with vitamin B6 throughout the day provides your body with the right tools it needs to sleep well at night! A 1-cup serving of chickpeas provides 1.1 milligrams of vitamin B6,” registered dietitian and nutritionist Karman Meyer, R.D. LDN previously wrote for mbg.

Now, that’s not to say you should stop eating chickpeas, but rather, if you need help getting sleep at night this plant-based protein is a great ingredient to assist you.