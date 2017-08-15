mindbodygreen

Close banner

Flywheel CEO Sarah Robb O'Hagan On Getting Fired, Success In The Wellness Industry & The Importance Of Vulnerability

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 15, 2017

Love this? Want more? Stay up-to-date with the podcast by signing up for our newsletter. —The Editors

As the CEO of Flywheel Sports, it's safe to say that Sarah Robb O'Hagan has seen a lot of career success. But it wasn't always that way—Sarah got fired twice before she went on to work for Gatorade, Nike, Equinox, and eventually Flywheel. Now, Sarah is a mother of three (she had three kids in four years!), and this April, she released her book, Extreme You: Step Up. Stand Out. Kick Ass. Repeat.

These days, Sarah is all about embracing vulnerability, getting enough sleep, and doing her best to let go of her Type-A ways from time to time. In this podcast episode, Sarah opens up about how millennials view fitness differently from other generations, what makes a boutique fitness studio have staying power, and why being honest about past struggles can lead you down the path of career success.

Enjoy this episode! Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher and sign up for our podcast newsletter!

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Integrative Health

The Physical Effects Of Transforming Your Fear Into Gratitude

Jason Wachob
The Physical Effects Of Transforming Your Fear Into Gratitude
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/flywheel-ceo-sarah-robb-o-hagan-on-getting-fired-success-vulnerability-mbg-podcas

Your article and new folder have been saved!