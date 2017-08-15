Flywheel CEO Sarah Robb O'Hagan On Getting Fired, Success In The Wellness Industry & The Importance Of Vulnerability

As the CEO of Flywheel Sports, it's safe to say that Sarah Robb O'Hagan has seen a lot of career success. But it wasn't always that way—Sarah got fired twice before she went on to work for Gatorade, Nike, Equinox, and eventually Flywheel. Now, Sarah is a mother of three (she had three kids in four years!), and this April, she released her book, Extreme You: Step Up. Stand Out. Kick Ass. Repeat.

These days, Sarah is all about embracing vulnerability, getting enough sleep, and doing her best to let go of her Type-A ways from time to time. In this podcast episode, Sarah opens up about how millennials view fitness differently from other generations, what makes a boutique fitness studio have staying power, and why being honest about past struggles can lead you down the path of career success.

