This 10-Second Quiz Reveals What Your Favorite Flower Says About You

Activate: Sweetness

Message: You're among friends.

Is there a relationship in your life that is inflammatory or uncomfortable? If you've felt vulnerable to attack lately, Nectarine can magnify tolerance, affection, and thoughtfulness, which in turn attracts the same from our beloveds. If you chose this flower, perform random acts of kindness, and see what happens.





Valentine’s may be over but why not gift yourself a bouquet of your flower of choice? Just make sure it's sustainable with this eco-friendly flower cheat sheet.