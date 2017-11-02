Jupiter Is In Scorpio: Here's What That Means, And How Flower Essences Can Help You Get Through It

In astrology, Jupiter expands and exaggerates everything it comes into contact with. And the planet recently moved into the watery depths of Scorpio, where it will stay until November 8, 2018. Scorpio is a sign that tells us to look deeper into ourselves, where the landscape can get intense. Scorpio is defined by ideas of compulsion, emotional bonding, power, and sex—anything that emerges from beneath the surface.

Depending on how you "do" Scorpionic themes in your life, Jupiter’s move can be either healing or damaging. On the one hand, it can open up a window to a deeper understanding of your psychology and sexuality. Emotional patterns that have been hiding dormant in our subconscious will bubble up to be healed and released, breaking unhealthy cycles once and for all.

If we're not careful, though, the shadow side of Jupiter in Scorpio can lead to power plays and hedonism. Think: "I want what I want, when I want it!" as you eat and drink in excess. Especially if you are uncomfortable with intense emotions, Jupiter in Scorpio could play out like sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll on steroids.

Either way, this next year will call on all of us to dive deep. We will cut through the superficial, opting instead for deep, authentic work. If we are conscious and aware during this time, we may feel a certain part of ourselves die as we emerge reborn. If we are not careful, we will likely sink deeper into overindulgence, addiction, and stagnancy.