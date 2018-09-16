The Hormone-Balancing Milk I Make Instead Of Almond Or Soy

Beyond its health benefits, flax milk boasts a few attributes that make it an especially good pick for the wellness-minded consumer. It's free from top allergens such as nuts, lactose, soy, and gluten. However, the most powerful benefit of switching to flax milk is the impact on the environment.

According to a New York Times article in 2017, it takes approximately 15.3 gallons of water to produce 16 almonds. Yes, you read that correctly...16 almonds! While it is arguably far worse for the environment to produce cow's milk, maybe flaxseed can become the new welcomed alternative. What's more, almonds are mostly farmed in California (a drought-prone state, which is problematic due to the high amount of water needed to produce them), and flaxseed is currently cultivated in more than 50 countries (predominantly in the northern hemisphere and Canada, the world's largest producer).

I love almond milk, but I always recommend that people I work with vary their milks and enjoy all the different health benefits they have to offer. Consumer preferences have an impact on big business. Just a few years ago, it was rare to find coconut and almond milk at any cafes, and now they're common options in mainstream establishments. I believe we can do the same for other healthy nut milks to alleviate the environmental impact and offer our bodies a variety of health benefits.