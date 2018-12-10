This Gut-Healing Ingredient Tastes Kinda Gross — But This Tweak Makes It Delicious

The U.N. warned us: We have 12 years before the damage we've done to the Earth becomes irreversible. Instead of letting reports like this paralyze us, let's use them to empower us. The experts are saying it's going to take a mix of large-scale change AND individual action to save our planet—and we want to help you do what you can. Consider our new series your no-excuses guide to cleaning up your act, one step at a time. Today, we're heading to the kitchen to serve up a simple (and super-healthy) way to cut down on your food waste.

If you want to know how you can become a more eco-friendly consumer, you don't need to look further than your trash can. After all, once you recognize what you're constantly throwing away, you can start looking for ways to use less of it. Chances are, two common stars of your trash pile are food odds and ends and plastic packaging. Today's tip will tackle both!