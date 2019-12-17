The study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, considered how personality and career aligned based on data collected from Twitter profiles. Based on 128,279 Twitter users representing 3,513 occupations, they found that similar occupations grouped together when compared to personality.

According to the study, "'Personality' refers to the biopsychosocial characteristics that distinguish a person," which they pulled from a previous study. Researchers tracked what they call "digital fingerprints" to establish personality traits based on social media profiles.

They found that different types of careers coincided with distinct differences in personality. Where software programmers were generally more open to experience, elite tennis players were conscientious and agreeable.

This study went beyond previous research, which has largely focused on careers suited for generalized personality groups like introverts or extroverts in the workplace. While the correlation between career and personality was already believed to be true, "studies have been small-scale in nature," said Peggy Kern, Ph.D., a professor working with the University of Melbourne's Centre for Positive Psychology who led the project. "Never before has there been such large-scale evidence of the distinctive personality profiles that occur across occupations."

Not only did they find that jobs attracted users with similar personalities, but they also found that similar careers grouped together "based solely on the personality characteristics of users in those roles." For example, surrounding the job title concert manager you can find promotions manager, music agent, concert promoter, and booking agent.