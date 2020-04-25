Does Money Stress You Out? Take This Time To Learn About Your Finances

Those monthly carrying charges on your credit card are slowly eating away at your finances. The Federal Reserve reported that total credit card balances have increased to $868 billion. The average American has a credit card balance of $6,375, according to credit reporting agency Experian. The average U.S. household pays a total of $1,292 a year in interest charges, according to cnbc.com, which notes that 43 percent of Americans carry a credit card balance for more than two years. “If you only pay the minimum balance on your credit card, you will never make a dent,” says Murphy. That’s especially true when interest rates are on the rise.

Pay off what you can, and be sure to reach out and talk to your credit card companies if you are having a problem, she adds. “They want to keep your business, so they will try to do what they can to work with you.” And don’t be afraid to transfer balances from your higher-rate cards to your lower-rate ones. If you have a few different debts, make sure that you pay the minimum on all of them. But it can also help to determine whether you want to pay those with the highest rates first (known as the “avalanche method”) in order to pay down the debts that cost you the most in interest, or if you want to try the “snowball” effect, where you knock out smaller debts before larger ones as a way to gain momentum and to help keep you feeling motivated.