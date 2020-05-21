First, we have to normalize the conversation. As humans, we often fear having tough conversations not because of the actual topic, but because we are anticipating the other person’s reaction. If you’ve ever experienced a conversation where the response was not what you were expecting (good or bad), it completely changes the vibe. Think of this when you are talking about your unemployment or someone is sharing that they are on unemployment. Your reaction greatly matters. You can help someone feel more comfortable when you receive the information without a strong reaction. If you are the one sharing that you are unemployed, recognize the other person’s reaction, thoughts and feelings are not yours to take on.

If you are someone in this pandemic who hasn’t experienced big shifts and aren’t concerned about your job or money security, you might find yourself tip toeing around conversations with others that are going through hardship for fear of saying something wrong. That might be sprinkled with a bit of guilt for your good fortune. First, knowing your awareness goes a long way. Being mindful and sensitive to whom you are speaking to and their situation is key. If you find yourself in a conversation and are being asked questions regarding your situation you don’t have to lie. Be honest and acknowledge your gratitude. It changes the dynamic of a conversation when we know someone has awareness of their circumstances. That little gesture alone, will allow for more natural conversation that is open and honest.