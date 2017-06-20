Feeling Unproductive? Blame Your Desk’s Feng Shui

I may be sitting in my home office, but I still have access to all of the elements of nature. I love watching wildlife when I pause to think about an idea, or noticing the shadows as the sun traces its arc across the sky outside my window. Plus, nature has proven to slow our heart rate, release serotonin (which stimulates the relaxation response), and grant us magical creativity and inspiration. And who doesn’t want that?

Feng shui, also known as the art of placement, has roots in Chinese philosophy developed over 4,000 years ago. Three of the foundational concepts are the concept of chi (loosely translated to life-force energy), the complementary opposites of yin and yang, and the five elements of the universe: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. These elements are symbolic as well as physical, and each one represents a different energy as well.