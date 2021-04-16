mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Feeling Sluggish? A Supplement To Help Your Natural Energy Levels

Feeling Sluggish? A Supplement To Help Your Natural Energy Levels

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Feeling Sluggish? A supplement to help you feel sharp

Image by aristotoo / istockphoto

April 16, 2021 — 19:20 PM

There are a lot of things to look to for supporting energy levels, both immediate and long term. In the morning, you may feel the urge to pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea for that immediate caffeine kick. You may schedule workouts early in the a.m. for a quick mood and physical boost. You may eat a healthy, robust diet to provide your body continuous fuel throughout the day. But despite even the most valiant efforts, your energy levels may fall short—and you end up feeling sluggish. In these cases, you may also turn to supplementation to help.*

There are a lot of supplements on the market geared toward enhancing natural energy levels. But one lesser-known one is a nutrient called nicotinamide riboside (NR), like in mindbodygreen's nr+

A supplement to help your energy levels. 

NR is a unique form of niacin (vitamin B3) that when ingested converts to a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD+ is a molecule that drives cellular metabolism and helps our cells function at their best, as it's a key nutrient for the cells' mitochondria—the power plants in our cells that turn our food and oxygen into energy. 

nr+

nr+

Promote cellular energy production with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

However, your body's natural levels of NAD+ decline with age. This decline is thought to be connected to the aging process, as well as declining energy levels. So that's the bad news. The good news: If you support normal levels of NAD+ in the body by supplementing with a precursor like NR, you may be able to maintain mitochondrial functions—and thus promote healthy aging and energy levels. In fact, NR is clinically shown to increase levels of NAD+ in the body.* 

The problem is that finding NR in a naturally occurring source is challenging. There are trace levels in milk but not enough to see results. That's why it's suggested to find a supplement that contains NR, like mindbodygreen's nr+.*

Advertisement

The takeaway.

If you're looking for a natural way to support your natural energy levels, NR is a great nutrient to add to your routine.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Spring Allergies Drying Your Eyes Out? 4 Ways To Help, From A Functional Eye Doc

Abby Moore
Spring Allergies Drying Your Eyes Out? 4 Ways To Help, From A Functional Eye Doc
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Tool For Fighting Loneliness, According To A Neuropsychiatrist

Dilip Jeste, M.D.
This Is The Best Tool For Fighting Loneliness, According To A Neuropsychiatrist
Wellness Trends

It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA

Jason Wachob
It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA
Spirituality

8 Essential Lessons On Living A Meaningful Life, From A Monastery

Dorothea Gundtoft
8 Essential Lessons On Living A Meaningful Life, From A Monastery
Functional Food

This Underrated, Nutrient-Rich Fruit Comes From A Pretty Surprising Source

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Underrated, Nutrient-Rich Fruit Comes From A Pretty Surprising Source
Routines

Your Legs Will Feel Like Jelly After This Efficient 4-Minute Inner-Thigh Workout

Abby Moore
Your Legs Will Feel Like Jelly After This Efficient 4-Minute Inner-Thigh Workout
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

Don't Love Planks? Try This Simple (Yet Ultra-Effective) Core Exercise Instead

Sarah Regan
Don't Love Planks? Try This Simple (Yet Ultra-Effective) Core Exercise Instead
Functional Food

The One Game-Changing Food A Nutritional Psychiatrist Loves For Brain Health

Olivia Giacomo
The One Game-Changing Food A Nutritional Psychiatrist Loves For Brain Health
Beauty

The Surprising Way To Apply Blush Based On Your Face Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Apply Blush Based On Your Face Shape
Integrative Health

An Essential Oil Blend To Help You Fall Asleep (& Stay Asleep)

Sarah Regan
An Essential Oil Blend To Help You Fall Asleep (& Stay Asleep)
Love

What Do You Say When Someone's Gaslighting You? A Therapist's Go-To Comebacks

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Do You Say When Someone's Gaslighting You? A Therapist's Go-To Comebacks
Recipes

A Low-Stress Guide To The Perfect Vegetarian Grilled Dinner Party

Eliza Sullivan
A Low-Stress Guide To The Perfect Vegetarian Grilled Dinner Party
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/feeling-sluggish-a-supplement-to-help-your-natural-energy-levels

Your article and new folder have been saved!