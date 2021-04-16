Feeling Sluggish? A Supplement To Help Your Natural Energy Levels
There are a lot of things to look to for supporting energy levels, both immediate and long term. In the morning, you may feel the urge to pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea for that immediate caffeine kick. You may schedule workouts early in the a.m. for a quick mood and physical boost. You may eat a healthy, robust diet to provide your body continuous fuel throughout the day. But despite even the most valiant efforts, your energy levels may fall short—and you end up feeling sluggish. In these cases, you may also turn to supplementation to help.*
There are a lot of supplements on the market geared toward enhancing natural energy levels. But one lesser-known one is a nutrient called nicotinamide riboside (NR).
A supplement to help your energy levels.
NR is a unique form of niacin (vitamin B3) that when ingested converts to a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD+ is a molecule that drives cellular metabolism and helps our cells function at their best, as it's a key nutrient for the cells' mitochondria—the power plants in our cells that turn our food and oxygen into energy.
However, your body's natural levels of NAD+ decline with age. This decline is thought to be connected to the aging process, as well as declining energy levels. So that's the bad news. The good news: If you support normal levels of NAD+ in the body by supplementing with a precursor like NR, you may be able to maintain mitochondrial functions—and thus promote healthy aging and energy levels. In fact, NR is clinically shown to increase levels of NAD+ in the body.*
The problem is that finding NR in a naturally occurring source is challenging. There are trace levels in milk but not enough to see results. That's why it's suggested to find a supplement that contains NR.*
The takeaway.
If you're looking for a natural way to support your natural energy levels, NR is a great nutrient to add to your routine.*