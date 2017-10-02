Are Your Physical Symptoms Just Repressed Emotions? A Doctor Explains

Do you sometimes have the feeling that your body is trying to tell you something? I have, and it started back during my childhood. When I was a teenager, my mother wanted me to study all the time. I, on the other hand, wanted to play, go for long walks, and talk to boys. Since I was a very obedient only child, I forced myself to study every night, but after a few weeks of this, my skin broke out on my forehead, which became very red and full of cobblestone-like pimples. The rest of my face was intact. The rash only involved my forehead, which was puzzling.

My mother took me to several dermatologists, who tried different skin products and medications, but nothing worked. I could feel it worsening as I was forcing myself to study every night. I knew nothing would work because I knew what the rash was about. The rash was because my body wanted to scream that it didn’t want to stay indoors and study. It wanted to go outside, be active, walk, and be with other kids my age. But I couldn’t. I felt like I was in prison. I felt frustrated, angry, and sad.