6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 9, 2018)

According to research by Gili Freedman, who studies social rejection, it's best to limit the number of times you cancel on a friend. If you must bail, be honest ("I'm not feeling up for it" is better than "Something came up"), non-self-deprecating (no saying "I am the worst!"), and reiterate that you'll be there next time. Bonus points if you cancel over the phone and not over text. If you can't truly say that you'll be there for your friend the next time she needs you, it's time to get better at saying no to plans up front—and potentially reevaluate your friendship. (The Cut)