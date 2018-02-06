6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 6, 2018)

After a years-long battle, the Canadian anthem "O Canada" is officially gender neutral. Now, the second line is "true patriot love us all in command" instead of "in all thy sons command." "It’s huge in terms of one of our major national symbols, the anthem we sing with pride about our country," said Senator Francis Lankin. "And we can now sing it with pride knowing the rules will support us, the law will support us in terms of the language and we will sing—all of us." (NYT)