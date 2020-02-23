Face Palm* Mercury Retrograde Will Be Extra Noticeable This Week

Still waiting to run through that Mercury retrograde essential checklist? Hop to it! Back up all your important data, switch to stronger passwords, and quickly submit that (almost past due) paperwork! Early this week, anything you've been sweeping under the rug could be spotlighted, forcing you to deal. While this will be the opposite of fun, once you get it handled, it WILL be a relief. Ignoring a problem and letting it fester can be like a persistent, nagging devil on your shoulder. Clear the air and you'll feel a whole light lighter, even if you have to weather some challenging and painfully awkward conversations along the way.

Still, you can think of Tuesday as a test of faith. One thing the Sun and backspinning Mercury in spiritual Pisces understands is that "what's meant to be will be," and this cosmic connection will underscore that. By all means, make your "sales pitches" and present your beautiful vision for the future to the people you'd like to have as your co-stars. Then, let go—and observe what's going on inside of you. This will be a fascinating study of your own psyche. How DO you deal with waiting for an answer: Are you anxious? Do you start making up disempowering stories about what people are thinking? Do you want to quit and move on rather than face the possibility of "rejection"? Let all feelings arise without interacting with them. They are not wrong or right; they simply "are." And here's the silver lining! There is true power in being able to hold the space of the unknown. In that mystical, in-between state, miraculous solutions can arise. Just plan on taking a lot of long, deep breaths.