5 Things You Need To Know Today (February 22, 2018)

As part of CoverGirl's new I Am What I Make Up campaign, the company is working with Amy Deanna, a model who has vitiligo. Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes the loss of melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. "At the end of the day, I am just like everyone else. I just happen to have spots," Deanna says in the ad. "It’s a part of my identity, but it doesn’t define who I am…I work with CoverGirl; I’m a black woman; I have vitiligo. That is empowering." (The Cut)