Mars will zoom into Capricorn until March 30, flipping us from indie-spirited Sagittarius mojo to regimented and achievement-driven Capricorn. It could feel like we've been transferred from a high school for the performing arts to a military academy. And that 5 a.m. bugle sounding the wake-up call ("Report for duty!") will be especially loud because Mars will be joining bountiful Jupiter, structured Saturn, AND transformational Pluto in Capricorn.

This rare mashup will hit the gas on our ambitions and put our most important goals front and center. When Mars glides into a harmonious trine to innovative Uranus in Taurus on February 21, a stroke of genius could take ideas to new levels. Take a chance—and a calculated risk...but make sure you have a backup plan! Also on February 16, Mercury—the planet of technology, travel, and communication—backs into retrograde motion until March 9. This is the first Mercury retrograde of the year AND decade, and it will spend the majority of its term in Pisces. Mixed messages could abound, along with guilt trips and passive-aggressive behavior.

Since Pisces rules covert activities (sometimes wrapped in a "friendly" facade), be careful whom you trust now. Raise a brow—and a boundary—with anyone who gets too familiar too soon. Strengthen your passwords and be careful about any kind of leaks, from data to dripping faucets (Pisces rules plumbing).

Pisces season starts February 18, bringing a creative and romantic energy (Mercury aside). If astrologers picked the dates for holidays, Valentine's Day would be bumped forward a week! (#LeSigh). A flood of much-needed compassion arrives on February 23, when the annual Pisces new moon in Pisces opens a channel to the divine and connects us back to our most intuitive and loving selves. We'll need it!