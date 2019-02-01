Monthly Horoscope: Why You Might Want To Put Your Valentine's Day Plans On Hold This Year

The shortest month of 2019 is one of its most action-packed. Just when we all figured out how to say "super blood Wolf Moon lunar eclipse" without tying our tongues, February sweeps in with its own kind of intensity. We're all being pushed to make uncomfortable but crucial changes.

This IS the month of love, and amorous Mars is making good on that by stealing the show. Not only is the red planet in his home sign of Aries from January 1 to February 14, but he'll make two combustible connections to outer planets that will wake us, shake us, and rouse a power struggle or two.

Cupid's been sharpening his arrows, thanks to warrior Mars, and he might even sling a few poison-tipped ones. On the very first day of the month, Mars forms a combustible square with calculating Pluto in authoritarian Capricorn. You'll feel a high-strung pressure in the air that will be impossible to ignore. Rules weren't just made to be broken—there's an uprising going on. Attempts to oppress or control will unleash raw anger, like a dormant volcano's activation. This cardinal-sign clash can also bring out major haughtiness and diva entitlement. "Don't you know who I am?" (Um, no actually.)