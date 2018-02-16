6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 16, 2018)

Science has shown that chronic stress adversely affects memory. Simply put, connections between neurons in the hippocampus, a brain structure dedicated to forming and storing memory, are weakened when we're stressed. Without strong connections, it's more difficult to make and store new memories. Scientists put two groups of mice in stressful situations over the course of four weeks and found that those who used the running wheel regularly were able to undo negative effects on memory, but those that stayed sedentary suffered. It's yet another study that shows how the benefits of daily movement reach far beyond physique. (Science Daily)