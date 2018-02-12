Your Complete Astrological Forecast For Valentine's Week

On Thursday, February 15, hang the red lanterns and get ready for a second celebration! The cocky and frenetic Fire Rooster passes the torch to the loyal and communal Earth Dog until February 4, 2019. In 2017, outsized male egos dominated the world stage and legit almost started a nuclear war via Twitter. But the hens were NOT having it. Shifting coop politics spurred two record Women's Marches, the #MeToo movement, and a powerful new era for women's rights. Unprecedented storms and devastating blazes also caused major destruction during the past two years (2016-17), which were ruled by the fire element. It's been intense, heart-wrenching, exciting, and basically...a lot. Starting Thursday, we may all begin to feel a bit more grounded as the Dog marches in and initiates two years that will be ruled by the earth element. Caring for the planet and conserving natural resources? A must. Dog is associated with the Western sign of Libra, so peace, diplomacy, and cooperation may be restored. But Dog is also a pack animal, so choose your loyalties carefully in 2018—and avoid the divisive Alpha figure whose bark may (or may not) be worse than their bite.

The Chinese New Year always begins with the Aquarius new moon, and Thursday's happens to be a solar eclipse! This is the second in a trio of Aquarius eclipses that began with a lunar (full moon) eclipse last August 7. Aquarius is the zodiac's tech whiz and team player, a high-minded idealist and mad scientist. We're certain this "power to the people" eclipse bundle is spurring the engagement in politics (especially via social media) as well as the rise in activism and populism. This new moon asks: Can you turn your #PersonalGoals into #PackGoals? Collaborations get an extra blessing from this lunar lift. Assemble your dream team and start co-creating! (Hint: You may have met some of these people near last August 7's eclipse.) Together, you might create something world-changing by the final lunar eclipse in Aquarius this coming July 27.