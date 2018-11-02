5 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2, 2018)

Researchers at Penn State University have just wrapped up a five-year study on food safety practices at Pennsylvania farmers markets. The study found a large discrepancy between self-reports from farmers and actual practices. There were issues seen in handwashing practices and cross-contamination risk as well as the inadequate use of disposable gloves when handling raw foods like meat or seafood. Even of those who used gloves, many were doing so improperly. The researchers also sampled green produce and meat from the markets and found that E. coli and Listeria, both fecal bacteria, were present. The study calls for better food safety training and even developed a curriculum that is available online. (EurekAlert!)