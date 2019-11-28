A new study has discovered people around the world have more in common than you might expect when it comes to what motivates them.

No, despite much of the previous research’s focus on romance, it’s not finding a partner that drives us; it’s family, or specifically, “kin care.”

Evolutionary and social psychologists from Arizona State University conducted a survey of over 7,000 people from 27 countries across the globe, and what they found suggests family matters.