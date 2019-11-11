The research followed 2,802 participants over the course of 20 years. Three waves of studies were completed, starting in 1995 and ending in 2014. The average participant was 45 years old during the first study.

During each round of surveys, participants were asked to identify their "family emotional climate" by measuring family strain and family support. They repeated the same measures for "intimate partner emotional climate."

To assess physical health, participants were asked to list any chronic conditions (stroke, headaches, and stomach issues) experienced 12 months prior to the questionnaire. They also ranked their physical health from excellent to poor.

Data from round two, conducted 10 years later, showed increased health in participants with greater family support. Surprisingly, health outcomes were not significantly affected by romantic relationships.

"We were honestly stunned that there were zero associations between intimate partner emotional climate and later health," said lead author of the study Sarah B. Woods, Ph.D.