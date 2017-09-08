Here in the Northeast, autumn's scent has officially tinged the air and left us all wanting for the colorful crunch of leaves red, orange, and yellow. Fall foliage is a gorgeous reminder of the cyclical nature of our world, the way that leaves must fall from the trees in order to be birthed anew. The process going on behind the scenes is just as awe-inspiring. The shades that leaves take on this time of year are actually their true colors, devoid of the green chlorophyll pigments they produce in the warmer seasons for food. Once this source of nourishment is gone, each one returns to its real stain before cutting off water and nutrients entirely to protect the body of the tree for the harsh winter ahead. Once leaves do so, it's only a matter of time before they fall to the forest floor and break down into nutrients to power next year's cycle.

Whether you're a hard-core fall enthusiast or just someone who enjoys the occasional leaf pile, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the seasonal transformation. Here's your primer: