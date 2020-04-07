How To Make A Homemade Face Mask With Hair Ties, According To The CDC

While the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are tiredness, fever, and dry cough, it is possible to have the virus for two to 14 days before developing those symptoms. This is referred to as being asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, and it’s the same reason the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings.

Last week, mbg shared how to make a face mask at home with or without a sewing machine. But now, with an even higher demand for masks, here's a more in-depth tutorial on how to make a homemade mask using only hair ties and a square piece of fabric, based on recommendations from the CDC.