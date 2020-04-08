In order to be most effective, cloth masks should cover both the nose and the mouth, which can make it difficult to breathe while exercising. "Wearing a mask is not going to be comfortable while running," board-certified physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. tells mindbodygreen. But if you run on a populated trail, protecting your face with a mask necessary, even if it is uncomfortable.

If you do wear a mask, it's important to keep some safety tips in mind, to optimize its effectiveness. For starters, odds are your mask will get sweaty while running. According to Gandhi, when the fabric becomes wet it can potentially harbor the virus, so it's important to avoid touching the mask and other parts of your face.

"Also, immediately upon taking your mask off, carefully wash your hands and the mask with hot water and detergent," she says.