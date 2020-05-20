To conduct the study, researchers tracked participants in New York and Miami using GPS over three to four months and had them answer questions about both positive and negative emotional states throughout this period. The results? People tended to be happier and experience more positive emotions on the days when they visited various different locations throughout the day and spent a significant amount of time in each of them. One days when they were in new and varied physical environments, people were more likely to describe feeling happy, excited, strong, and even relaxed.

"Our results suggest that people feel happier when they have more variety in their daily routines⁠—when they go to novel places and have a wider array of experiences," Catherine Hartley, Ph.D., NYU psychology professor and co-author of the study, said in a news release. "The opposite is also likely true: positive feelings may drive people to seek out these rewarding experiences more frequently."

The researchers also conducted brain imaging scans on the participants to look at what was happening on a neurological level. Sure enough, people who were most positively affected by diverse experiences tended to have more brain activity in regions of the brain associated with processing novelty, reward, and positive experiences.

"These results suggest a reciprocal link between the novel and diverse experiences we have during our daily exploration of our physical environments and our subjective sense of well-being," Hartley explained.