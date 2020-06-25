The world of supplements is certainly a large one. With so many to choose from, you probably have some reservations about making a purchase on a whim—or at the very least you have some apprehension or questions about the various supplements. To which I say: I get it. I am constantly surrounded by new supplements, treatments, and products to test out as part of my job. And as an editor and reporter, when I have questions about one of them, I turn to experts for advice, tips, and their trusted opinion. And that's exactly what mbg does with their supplements, too.