3 Expert Tips To Feel More Awake & Alert (Even Right Now)

This statement will likely come at no surprise: We all spend too much time on our phones and computers, especially when when we're all trapped in doors. The American Optometric Association (AOA) reports that an average American worker spends at least seven hours a day on the computer either in the office or working from home. Other recent reports indicate that it could be as much as 11 hours each day that the average American adult spends looking at a screen of some kind—including mobile devices like phones. And according to physician Robin Berzin, M.D., this is causing issues: “Healthy young patients of mine in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are reporting chronic insomnia, brain fog, and short-term memory loss,” she says.

However, we understand that limiting screen time may not be probable for everyone. Her advice? “Load up on nutrients that have been shown to combat some of the symptoms of computer vision syndrome—specifically, the carotenoid antioxidants zeaxanthin, lutein, and astaxanthin,” says “And, if you can't avoid using a computer or other digital device before bed, consider wearing a pair of blue light-blocking glasses in the evenings, which have been shown to help restore melatonin production.”