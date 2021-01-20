Is Your Skin Having Its Own Dry January? 3 Easy Tips To Get It Hydrated

Because we always have skin care on the brain here at mbg beauty, Dry January conjures a slightly different image than a month full of mocktails. After all, January marks the peak of winter, and crisper weather can wreak a special sort of havoc on your skin. Ever notice your skin feeling tight, itchy, or rough right after the new year? Yep, that's Dry Jan—the skin care edition—doing its thing.

Not to fret: If your skin is suffering through its own Dry January, here are our top three tips to get glowing again.