4 Expert Tips For Raising Joyful Children — Even During Tough Times

Small acts of joy go a long way in times like this. If you are struggling to feel that way right now, that's OK. But there are ways you can instill happiness within your family, and especially with your kids. You don't have to be perfect—notes on that later—but you can try to be happy.

"Think of happiness as a set of skills rather than an inborn personality trait," Christine Carter, the author of Raising Happiness: 10 Simple Steps for More Joyful Kids and Happier Parents, has said. Of course, some children have a more cheerful disposition; others are a little grouchier. But she encourages parents to consider happiness to be like learning a language: "Some kids are going to be good at picking it up quickly, others are going to struggle. But we all need to be taught the basic grammar. And we all need to practice that grammar to become fluent."