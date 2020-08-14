RM: I believe need think about how we teach kids to do the right things from a community health perspective. We need to consider what they will be learning about health and address the underlying beliefs and attitudes that have been the biggest challenge to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the US [individualism over community health or distrust in health professionals and experts, for examples]. We need to find a more holistic approach to health education, otherwise it’s not going to matter in the long run.

Evidence shows that countries that had experts preparing for something like this years in advance, and then immediately executed those expert’s plans without making it political, have fared the best throughout the pandemic. But that type of preparation can only happen when the value system is already in place.

So, I think health education is more important now than ever because the values that are developed through comprehensive and holistic health education are the only thing that can help us get through this challenge together now, and ensure that we can make it through similar challenges in the future.