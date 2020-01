How To Detox Your Space & Body At The Same Time

And here are a few tips to clean up the inner environment of your body. Because you are what you eat, drink, breathe, touch, and that which you cannot eliminate.

The basics. When I use the term "detox," I'm not referring to high-end spas or extreme juicing fasts, which can strain your budget and harm your body. Detoxification is simply the body's innate capacity to filter and eliminate unwanted substances that would otherwise build up and contribute to chronic disease. Several organs assist us with this process (the skin, gut, immune system, lungs, and kidneys), although the primary organ responsible is the liver.

The deeper story. Your individual capacity to detoxify depends on multiple factors: (1) your genes, (2) your cumulative exposure to environmental pollutants, (3) the health of your gut, (4) regular elimination by the gut (stool) and kidneys (urine), (5) the availability of key nutrients for the liver, and (6) your age.

What to remove (or reduce)?

1. Personal exposures through more informed choices (per above).

2. Overall environmental exposures in your communities, by advocating for industries to use safer alternatives (see resources below).

What to restore? Your body's innate detox processes.

Here are 10 steps to do so:

1. Do a lemon juice cleanse. First thing in the morning, before you eat or drink anything (before any medicines or supplements), squeeze the juice of one fresh lemon, dilute with room-temperature, filtered water to your preference, and drink. Wait 20 minutes before eating or drinking anything else. Do this daily for three to four weeks.

2. Eat your broccoli. Compounds in the Brassica family—kale, collards, beets, cauliflower, cabbage—boost your liver's detox enzymes while providing other nutrients and antioxidants. Steam them, boil them, or mix them into a smoothie. See No. 9. Heal the gut for specifics on a detox diet.

3. Remember your protein. Amino acids like glycine boost your liver's detox enzymes, and cysteine is a necessary cofactor for the proteins that detoxify heavy metals. Bone broth, beans, and wild, oily fish are good sources.

4. Increase your fiber. Aim for regular bowel movements, one or two times a day. Good sources of fiber: nonstarchy vegetables, nuts, seeds, flaxseed meal, and beans. Fiber supplements like psyllium or rice bran are alternative choices (around 30 grams per day plus plenty of water), as are prebiotic supplements (different from probiotics, these are the fibers that feed healthy gut flora).