How To Detox Your Space & Body At The Same Time

2. Shop at a farmers market if available.

3. Use stainless-steel and/or ceramic cookware. Avoid nonstick pots and pans.

4. For food storage, use Pyrex glass containers or recycled jars. Avoid storing or heating food in any type of plastic container. Also, choose beverages in glass bottles over aluminum cans when available.

5. Filter chlorine from your drinking water, as well as other chemicals and pollutants. For good-quality basic water filters, go to www.multipure.com.

6. Use an air purifier in your home and office to reduce allergens.

7. Remove dust by using a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter, and vacuum often. Avoid sweeping as a regular way to remove dust, as this can aerosolize mold and other dust, which may carry pollutants.

8. Wash hands with warm water and Castile soap. Avoid artificial fragrances, antibacterial soaps, and harsh astringents.

9. Use biodegradable cleaning products or diluted vinegar or hydrogen peroxide for cleaning and disinfecting. Avoid chlorine bleach.

10. Reduce/eliminate plastics that off-gas—anything that smells "chemical," like vinyl shower curtains and synthetic carpets and padding.

11. Use paints and other solvents that are low- or no-VOC (volatile organic compound) products.

12. Choose personal care products with essential oils over synthetic fragrances.