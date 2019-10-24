Exactly What To Eat To Stop A Cold Or Flu In Its Tracks

Samantha Voor, a registered dietitian and founder of Fresh Plates, gives her body a leg up by adding in as many nutrient-dense foods to her daily routine as possible. "Adding more antioxidants like vitamin C helps boost our immune defense, so I like to add more foods like citrus, berries, pomegranate seeds, bell peppers, and greens into my meals and snacks," she says. "Blending up vitamin C and fiber-packed smoothies with raw spinach, strawberries, ginger, and lemon with a good source of protein is a great way to boost antioxidants and immunity when I feel a cold coming on." The smoothie serves another purpose, too. "You may not have much appetite or energy for cooking," says Desiree Nielsen, R.D. and author of Eat More Plants, which means you want to get the most bang for your buck, nutritionally speaking. She recommends snacking on berries such as blackberries and raspberries. "The anthocyanins in berries support immune function and also have natural antimicrobial properties," she says. "Bell peppers, papaya, and kiwis have more immune-supportive vitamin C than citrus fruits."