Exactly How Money Affects Your Anxiety—And What To Do About It

When you think about keeping your body and mind healthy, financial wellness probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But according to a study of more than 2,000 people released this past August, 25 percent of millennials reported that, despite the fact that they were prone to excessive or frivolous spending, anxiety over money has made them feel physically sick.

Further, a recent Fidelity survey found that the life event that causes the most unhappiness is taking on debt—and paying it off has the largest positive impact on well-being, ahead of getting a promotion or getting married. In other words, while money may not buy happiness, not having it is strongly correlated with a sense of unhappiness and anxiety.

There's no question that money can have a huge impact on anxiety, but what can you do about it?