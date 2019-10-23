The EWG's Latest Database Reveals Disturbing Trends In Our Tap Water

Do you know what's in your tap water? I sure didn't, and I was met with a surprise when I entered my ZIP code into the Environmental Working Group's just-updated database.

Every year, the watchdog agency scans 50,000 utilities across all 50 states for the latest tap water reports—which are usually around four years old since these numbers take a while to update. The EWG then pools the data into an easy-to-navigate resource that compares levels of local contaminants to two sets of drinking water standards: the ones that have been accepted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for years, and the ones that the EWG sets.

The EWG standards are always evolving, and they usually call for much lower levels of contaminants than the ones the federal government enforces. "Often what we see when we release a new update is that we're beginning to learn a lot more about the science behind these contaminants and what levels might be safe in drinking water," Alexis Temkin, Ph.D., a toxicologist at the EWG, tells mindbodygreen. "But one thing we don't see change is any of the legally enforceable drinking water standards—which haven't been addressed in a meaningful way in the last 20 years."

To set its limits, the EWG looks to research by state risk assessment agencies such as the OEHHA in California. When deciding the point at which water contaminants become dangerous to human health, the OEHHA compiles all relevant data to "identify the level of the chemical in drinking water that would not cause significant adverse health effects in people who drink that water every day for 70 years." Its database of about 100 contaminants is updated whenever new information becomes available on drinking water chemicals, with the last change being made on July 20, 2018. The EPA's most recent database, comparatively, lists 23 categories of chemicals and doesn't appear to have changed since 2013.

This means that the contaminants in my New York City utility technically fall below legal limits set by the EPA, but eight of them are present in concentrations higher than what the EWG deems safe—hundreds of times higher in some cases. Needless to say, I'm holding tight to my water filter. You can get the scoop on your tap by typing in your ZIP code here.