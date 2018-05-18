mindbodygreen

Close banner
Love

Everything You Need To Know About The Most Wellness-Centric Royal Wedding Ever

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Everything You Need To Know About The Most Wellness-Centric Royal Wedding Ever

Photo by Getty

May 18, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is only a day away, and the whole world is buzzing over this fairy-tale union—especially the wellness world. Why? Because nearly everything about the duo's wedding is wellness-centric, from the flowers they decided to use to how Markle got her picture-perfect posture.

Intrigued? Here are your must-reads ahead of Saturday's festivities.

"Why We're Applauding Meghan & Harry's Wedding Flowers"

They're sustainable, and we're into that. This piece will help you take a cue from the royals and give you insight into how to source sustainable flowers for any big (or small) events you have coming up.

"The Green Beauty Products Meghan Markle May Wear At The Royal Wedding"

Does it come as any surprise that Markle opts for eco-friendly, nontoxic products whenever she can? With her steadfast love of wellness, not really. Here's the scoop on the green beauty products she may wear on her big day.

"How Meghan Markle Achieved Her Royal-Wedding Posture"

How does she roll her shoulders down and back with such ease? Pilates could have a little something to do with it. Here, Pilates expert Erika Bloom shares exactly which poses Markle used to get her wedding-ready posture.

"Everything Wellness-Centric Meghan Markle Is Doing To Prepare For Her Wedding"

Yep, Markle is a wellness lover—and her visits to London's many wellness hot spots are proof of that. Find out which training studios, spas, and yoga studios she frequented ahead of her wedding.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Friendships

How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Parents (And What That Looks Like)

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Parents (And What That Looks Like)
Love

5 Ways To Improve Your Relationship During Quarantine, From An Expert

Abby Moore
5 Ways To Improve Your Relationship During Quarantine, From An Expert
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-royal-wedding

Your article and new folder have been saved!