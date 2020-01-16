The eco-friendly fashion brand Everlane is known for their classic designs, but their commitment to "radical transparency" is what makes them stand out. Now, Everlane is joining the crowd—but keeping their same values—as they enter the popular athleisure market.

On January 22, Everlane is officially launching their new Perform Legging, creating an entirely new category of clothes for the brand.

The leggings are made from "premium technical fabric from a renowned Italian mill." And sticking to their promise of eliminating all "virgin" plastic by 2021, the fabric comes from recycled material.