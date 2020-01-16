mindbodygreen

Everlane Gets Into The Athleisure Game With New Leggings

Abby Moore
By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Everlane Introduces New Sustainable Leggings in 2020

Image by Everlane

January 16, 2020 — 17:04 PM

The eco-friendly fashion brand Everlane is known for their classic designs, but their commitment to "radical transparency" is what makes them stand out. Now, Everlane is joining the crowd—but keeping their same values—as they enter the popular athleisure market.  

On January 22, Everlane is officially launching their new Perform Legging, creating an entirely new category of clothes for the brand.  

The leggings are made from "premium technical fabric from a renowned Italian mill." And sticking to their promise of eliminating all "virgin" plastic by 2021, the fabric comes from recycled material. 

Everlane Introduces New Sustainable Leggings in 2020

Image by Everlane

The leggings were created in response to customer requests. This information doesn't come as much of a surprise since athleisure continues to dominate the fashion industry. Let's be honest, ever since leggings have become acceptable outside of the gym, it's difficult to come up with a reason to wear jeans. 

This pair of leggings was designed with that in mind. "Its wear-anywhere design can be worn for a variety of activities: from work to the studio to running errands," a statement from a brand rep said. 

Not only are they ethically sourced and stitched, but they're also designed to be comfortable. The leggings are "the ideal combination of form and function," the statement said, and unlike some brands that begin to sag with each wear, Everlane's claim to maintain their shape. 

Everlane Introduces New Sustainable Leggings in 2020

Image by Everlane

While the brand has yet to comment about future additions to their athleisure category, we can expect (and hope) for things like sports bras and workout tops to follow.

