These 10 Jackets Get Their Cozy Factor From Recycled Fabrics

The outdoor industry tends to be—unsurprisingly—a leader in the sustainability space. After all, its very existence depends on beautiful, pristine lands that entice people to get outside.

Most of the major players in the space give back to the planet in some way—whether it's by donating a percentage of sales to eco-nonprofits or training the next generation of activists. They're also constantly revisiting the design of their gear so that its production is as low-impact as possible. A big way to do so, it turns out, is by working with more recycled materials—which can decrease the CO2 emissions involved in making a garment by up to 75%.

While it does take resources to get recycled materials (typically plastic bottles or manufacturing waste) to companies to be broken down and reused, it's not nearly what you'd need to make a completely new garment.

"You might think that shipping our products all over the world is the leading source of greenhouse gas pollution, but it's not. In fact, most of our carbon emissions–97%–come from our supply chain. And creating virgin synthetic fibers accounts for 86% of those emissions," Patagonia explains in a recent news release. "The more recycled fabrics we make, the closer we'll get to carbon neutrality across our entire business by 2025."

And Patagonia isn't the only one making moves toward more circular manufacturing in order to achieve its sustainability goals. Here are nine cozy layers made with recycled material that would love to accompany you on your next backcountry fall hike—or just a voracious apple-picking excursion.