These 10 Jackets Get Their Cozy Factor From Recycled Fabrics
The outdoor industry tends to be—unsurprisingly—a leader in the sustainability space. After all, its very existence depends on beautiful, pristine lands that entice people to get outside.
Most of the major players in the space give back to the planet in some way—whether it's by donating a percentage of sales to eco-nonprofits or training the next generation of activists. They're also constantly revisiting the design of their gear so that its production is as low-impact as possible. A big way to do so, it turns out, is by working with more recycled materials—which can decrease the CO2 emissions involved in making a garment by up to 75%.
While it does take resources to get recycled materials (typically plastic bottles or manufacturing waste) to companies to be broken down and reused, it's not nearly what you'd need to make a completely new garment.
"You might think that shipping our products all over the world is the leading source of greenhouse gas pollution, but it's not. In fact, most of our carbon emissions–97%–come from our supply chain. And creating virgin synthetic fibers accounts for 86% of those emissions," Patagonia explains in a recent news release. "The more recycled fabrics we make, the closer we'll get to carbon neutrality across our entire business by 2025."
And Patagonia isn't the only one making moves toward more circular manufacturing in order to achieve its sustainability goals. Here are nine cozy layers made with recycled material that would love to accompany you on your next backcountry fall hike—or just a voracious apple-picking excursion.
1. Patagonia Women's Snap Front Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Since Patagonia released its first upcycled garment back in 1993—a fleece jacket made from recycled soda bottles—it hasn't stopped pushing the needle on what can be made out of old material. Its groundbreaking new Shell, Yeah! collection of waterproof shells is made entirely from recycled material, and this retro-inspired fleece gets its warmth from 70% recycled polyester.
Patagonia Women's Snap Front Retro-X Fleece Jacket ($169)
2. Save The Duck Women's RECY Hooded Coat
This animal-friendly outerwear company replaces traditional goose down with a more breathable, vegan alternative. It also has a robust collection of recycled garments, including this jacket made out of 100% recycled polyester from plastic bottles. Save The Duck coats were also designed to fold up really small, making them perfect for your fall and winter luggage.
Save The Duck Women's RECY Hooded Coat ($298)
3. The North Face Women's Clementine Triclimate Jacket
Beyond setting an internal goal to use 100% renewable energy across its operations by 2025, The North Face is starting to introduce more recycled material into its pieces. This new waterproof shell and removable insulated jacket combo, for example, has an inner layer that's 50% recycled. It's basically three jackets in one, so it's a good pick for anyone who's strapped on closet space.
The North Face Women's Clementine Triclimate Jacket ($280)
4. The North Face Eco Nuptse Down Vest - Women's
A recreation of a popular North Face vest from 1996, this modern twist is made from 100% recycled fabric. Plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, so it'll last you through the next 23 years.
The North Face Eco Nuptse Down Vest—Women's ($179)
5. Houdini Sport W's Daybreak Jacket
Made using recycled polyester from fishing nets and other plastic waste, this light jacket was designed to last a long, long time. But in the off chance you do outgrow it, you can return it to the Swedish-based company to be broken down and turned into a new garment.
Houdini Sport W's Daybreak Jacket ($250)
6. tentree w destination mountain jacket
When you're exploring the backcountry in this 100% recycled polyester jacket, you can rest assured knowing exactly what went into it since tentree—an incredibly transparent outerwear company—shares the amount of water, CO2, and waste associated with every garment on its website.
tentree w destination mountain jacket ($268)
7. Outerknown Windrift Reversible Sherpa
Outerknown, a sustainable clothing company co-founded by surfer Kelly Slater, is on a mission to reimagine how our clothes can benefit people and the planet. This reversible, bomber-style jacket is made from a combo of recycled polyester and recycled wool fleece, and it's stitched together with yarn made from fishing waste.
Outerknown Windrift Reversible Sherpa ($198)
8. Mammut Whitehorn Insulated Jacket for Women
Mammut's insulated jacket is made from recycled down and perfect for staying comfortable on longer excursions. Major bonus: It's reversible.
Mammut Whitehorn Insulated Jacket for Women ($249)
9. Columbia Women's OutDry Ex Eco Jacket
Twenty-one recycled plastic bottles go into each of these waterproof jackets. All its fabric and trim are made using recycled content. It's on sale for half price right now, so if you're in the market for a new raincoat—run, don't walk.
Columbia Women's OutDry Ex Eco Jacket ($94.98)
10. Fjällräven Bergtagen Lite Insulation Jacket
This quick-drying jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester and designed for hard-core mountaineering, so it can take a beating.
Fjällräven Bergtagen Lite Insulation Jacket ($364)
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.