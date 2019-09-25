Cult-Favorite Snack Brand Founders Are Hoping To Make Over The Meat Industry

EPIC Provisions put regeneratively grown meat on the map when it launched its snack foods made from grass-fed, pasture-raised beef, venison, wild boar, lamb, and bison. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Taylor Collins and Katie Forrest, the cult brand was acquired by General Mills in 2016. At this year's Expo East natural products show, Collins and Forrest revealed what they've been working on in the time since: Force of Nature, a company that will stock grocery store butcher counters across the country with regeneratively grown, more climate-friendly meat.

If you're saying, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, I thought meat was bad for the planet," you'd be right: The conventionally raised stuff absolutely is. In the U.S., an estimated 97% of our beef cows spend at least a portion of their lives on feedlots, which are often overcrowded, nutrient-poor areas that may or may not be doused in pesticides. As a byproduct of their unique digestion process, ruminant animals like cows and sheep also emit methane—a powerful greenhouse gas.

While cattle raised on a regenerative ranch still produce methane, they offset it with some climate-positive behaviors. For example, when animals are raised regeneratively, they are moved to different plots of grassland every few days so they can aerate and fertilize the soil naturally, then move on and give the land a break. This more closely mimics how the animals naturally move around and can lead to soil that supports more plants and therefore absorbs more rainwater and carbon from the atmosphere. Think of soil on regenerative farms like a sponge, while traditionally managed soil is more akin to sandpaper.

"Animals are a critical part of the ecosystem and a critical part of human health," Forrest told mbg when we visited her on a regenerative farm last year.