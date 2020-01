8 Environmental Tech Innovations We're Excited About This Year

As global warming continues to decimate coral reefs around the world, researchers are starting to pinpoint ways to selectively breed coral that are more resilient to temperature changes. "We can train corals to be better. But we have to do this now, and we have to be very proactive," Ruth Gates, Ph.D., a scientist spearheading the project, tells mbg.

