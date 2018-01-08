8 Environmental Tech Innovations We're Excited About This Year

While the environmental movement has faced its fair share of setbacks recently, we trust the scientists, researchers, and engineers creating technologies for a more sustainable future. Looking forward to 2018, it's hard not to feel optimistic. Paul Hawken, influential environmentalist and winner of mbg's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, put it best when he told mbg, "If you look at the science and you're not pessimistic, in a sense you don't understand it—but if you look at the people who are addressing the problem at hand and don't feel hopeful, then you don't have a pulse." Here is a small sampling of scientific innovations that are getting us excited for what's to come.