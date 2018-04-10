Your Laundry Routine Probably Sucks For The Planet. Here's How To Clean It Up

Ninety percent of the total energy used by a typical washing machine is to heat the water; only 10 percent is used to power the motor. In the United States, 49 percent of laundry loads run with warm water, 37 percent with cold water, and 14 percent with hot water. A whopping 34 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions would be saved if every household in the United States used only cold water for washing clothes.

Honestly, I rarely use hot or warm water and don't miss it. Cold water causes less fading of dark-colored clothes, less shrinkage of natural fiber clothing, and even helps clothes last longer. If you have workout clothing with odors, the addition of borax (a natural mineral powder) or a half-cup of white vinegar will take it right out.

By using cold water, you will personally reduce your carbon dioxide footprint by 350 pounds a year, or 0.05 percent. Perhaps this doesn’t seem significant, but like crowdfunding, if we all contribute, we will make a big difference. You can save an additional half a ton of carbon dioxide emissions by line-drying your clothing. If you can, you should! Finally, most of us now have high-efficiency (HE) machines; however, by using a front loader instead of a top loader, you can save an additional 7,000 gallons of water per year.