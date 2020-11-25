I have a vivid memory of being in the boardroom with my three male partners at the company I used to work for in the UK. I recall bending down in excruciating pain, attempting to mask the agony I was experiencing before presenting my quarterly strategy.

Not long before that, I had done what I used to do everyday: I had picked up my cappuccino on my way to work. But that morning was different. Doubled up with pain, I fainted on the floor of the coffee shop. Then, I still drove into work.

I simply had to pretend I was doing okay in front of my CEO and the rest of the leadership team. I also felt I had to be an example to my team (taking time off at that company was judged as a weakness) and be seen as a resilient woman who could cope with everything. This was very much my modus operandi, but the stress of living with the pain of endometriosis and managing a very demanding job as an executive was pushing me to my limit.

Until this moment, I had never fully realized the ramifications of this condition, nor was I prepared for what lay ahead.