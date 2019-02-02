Emu oil is a great moisturizer because it helps improve skin hydration and prevent water loss. Studies have also found that emu oil has penetration-enhancing effects. "The molecule is small enough to penetrate past the epidermal barrier," explains Nadeau. "This means it can act as a carrier for other nutritive ingredients, as well as supply nutritive benefits on its own."

Other studies suggest that emu oil is a useful treatment for dermatitis and eczema, and it's been specifically found to improve itching, erythema, and scales associated with eczema of the scalp. "Its anti-inflammatory properties, probably due to its high omega-3 content, are well-known and supported," says Nadeau. "It reduces swelling, providing relief from skin conditions associated with inflammation."

Emu oil doesn't just help keep skin moist, though—it's also been shown to help increase collagen production. Collagen helps skin maintain its elasticity, which in turn helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. In one 2015 study, women were asked to apply a pad coated with a combination of emu oil, caffeine, and vitamin K to just one of their eyes for four weeks. The eyes that had been treated with the emu mixture had fewer lines, improved elasticity, and a greater reduction in dark circles. Whether the results can be chalked up to emu, or the other ingredients, is less clear.

Emu oil has antioxidant properties as well, which can help counter oxidative stress (and subsequent skin damage) caused by things like pollution, UV damage, and a poor diet. This may be why it's been used historically as a natural form of sunscreen.

Emu oil is also biomimetic—meaning it has a lipid profile very similar to that found in human skin, which makes it one of the most powerful lipids we can apply topically to improve barrier protection. "You can think of it as natural weatherproofing for your skin," says Nadeau.